The Theory of Crisis and Quantum Entanglement

According to Revelation 13, the whole world will one day come under the authority of one man, one religion, and one economic system. We know this financial system is extremely successful because when it is destroyed in Revelation 18, the world is in deep mourning over it. But that scenario seems so distant from today’s world. Currently, we are as divided a race as we have ever been. We divide by country, culture, and ethnicity, economic, financial, religious and philosophical persuasions so vast it would be impossible to count.

How does the world go from many diverse groups and divided nations to a world united under one system? Well, rather quickly as it turns out. Not only does crisis demand rapid unified action in order to solve itself, but it also presents opportunity. People will set aside differences to overcome an emergency. And in that briefest of moments of confederation, an opportunity will arise. Rahm Emmanuel hit the nail on the head when he infamously quipped, you never let a serious crisis go to waste.

Political Entanglement

For the past forty years, the world has seemingly been on the edge of a perpetually changing global climate disaster. First, it was global freezing. Then it was global warming. Then, because the facts kept refuting the obvious, it just became the catch all climate change. The obvious truth now with hindsight is that the world powers (i.e.…globalist organizations such as the United Nations and its subsidiaries) want total control and are willing to use climate change as that guise. They want global taxes on carbon output and stringent bureaucratic laws on virtually every industry.

They need a global crisis to implement sweeping changes to usurp national sovereignty. What is hampering them from this, of course, is its largest benefactor, the United States. Due to our Constitution, the US limits the amount of authority the politicians can hand over to another entity due primarily to its political checks and balances. So for the past 72 years, the world has been at an impasse for true global governance. In other words, as of right now, they have global governance in name only. I mean, who’s afraid of seeing the light blue helmets of the United Nations troops show up anywhere?

So while the stalwart US remains reluctant to give up its sovereignty (this fluctuates between political administrations), the world is increasingly having problems that are “global” in nature. The problems seemingly demand global leadership. One of these “problems,” is the Palestinian/Israeli “crisis” that has been ongoing now for the past forty years. The land for peace deals that began in 1977 with the Camp David Accords has been the unsolvable problem every president since Carter has tried to tackle…and failed. Hard to find a solution when one side (Israel) wants peace, the other side (Palestinians) wants Israel’s destruction.

The fact that the world keeps perpetuating this false narrative of land for peace means that it will not concede to the existence of a Jewish state. It can’t. The reborn nation of Israel is the prophetic validation of what was in Scripture for thousands of years. Yet, the Trump Administration has begun back door negotiations in the promise to finally break the impasse that has embroiled every political administration since Truman. How do you bring peace to a region that vehemently hates and wants to destroy Israel? While we may applaud our current administration’s attempts at finally bringing legitimate peace to a decades (actually millennia) old problem, it cannot be solved until one final piece of the puzzle is brought to bear.

Economic Entanglement

He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666. Rev. 13:16-18 NKJV

While current political power and authority may have been stalled in a quagmire over the issue of sovereignty, the economic markets have marched lock step into the each other’s arms….becoming impossibly entangled in a web that has only become more interdependent since the advent of the World Wide Web. Almost every major business organization is international. All banking systems to one degree or another, have become transnational. Communication networks and their mediums have become global. The only thing that has not become international is the actual American government entities themselves…even though they have become increasingly beholden to global interest groups.

Economically speaking, the world is currently racing toward three technologies that will make a one world political and economic system possible. These are the things to watch for in the coming weeks, months, and years (if the Lord tarries).

Quantum Computing. This will allow for the lightning quick speed and processing power required to handle the enormous amount of data it will be required to process and control all the information in the world. It also provides unbreakable encryption of data the likes the world has never seen. IBM, Google, the NSA, and other entities have made vast strides in developing this technology.

Global Identification. The UN and other globalist groups have realized that there are too many people in the world without biometrically linked identification numbers. Enter ID2020. This provides the platform and the framework for the creation of a global identification number for every person on the planet.

Blockchain technology. The Blockchain is digitizing currency and increasing banking transactions at an incredible rate. But with advancements in quantum computing (which has could easily crack the security Blockchain provides), it is not a stretch to see how eventually the two technologies will be combined to provide an unbreakable financial system.

In summary, when you combine the three, you have the ability to secure encrypted data onto a microchip or possibly even into our DNA, (which has the capacity) along with the power and security the consumer would need via quantum computing married with blockchain technology to use in everyday life. Note the potential storage capacity of the human body:

Researchers at ETH Zurich, in Switzerland, believe the answer may lie in the data storage system that exists in every living cell: DNA. So compact and complex are its strands that just 1 gram of DNA is theoretically capable of containing all the data of internet giants such as Google and Facebook, with room to spare. In data storage terms, that gram would be capable of holding 455 exabytes, where one exabyte is equivalent to a billion gigabytes. (Source)

All of your personal and financial data into a chip or DNA in your hand (or head) that will prevent identity theft, data hacking, and provide the ultimate in financial ease and security. As we see more frequently, companies both in the US and abroad are offering to chip their employees for varying reasons. While these current examples are not the “mark of the Beast,” they are, however, desensitizing the public for the general acceptance of what will eventually come. Scoffers of this prediction denote how no one will take this technology seriously even if it does become available. But I offer an example of how quickly people will take it.

Imagine tomorrow that Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO) offers anyone who switches exclusively to Amazon to purchase all of their material needs, could use his account so long as they were a legal US adult citizen and didn’t purchase anything (non-perishable goods) from anyone else. How quickly would people abandon Target or Wal-Mart? Well, if Bezos had the ability to deliver the goods and not bankrupt himself in the process, he’d probably do it. He could put much of his competition out of business relatively quickly. He’d also have to have a way to know if people were honoring their end of it. But people, predictably, would not spend their own money on things they could get for free at Amazon.

I believe the “mark of the Beast” will operate in much the same fashion with one exception. There will be no other competitors. Everyone will use this system, so either you have it, or you starve and do without. Total loyalty is rewarded by usage of this new digital currency system that could be placed in the customer, who willingly sacrifices privacy for convenience. For those who resist, the option is death by execution or starvation. While this reality may not seem possible in our current day, all this technology needs is the right crisis for implementation.

Conclusion- Global Entanglement

For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words. 1 Thess. 4:16-18

Skeptics of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture (both religious and secular) scoff and openly mock at the idea that we are in the last days. They look at the world the way it is today and see it as impossible. Yet, they forget that after the Rapture, Satan’s attempts to unite the world under a single, global government will no longer by hampered by the Restrainer. Going back to the days of Nimrod and the Tower of Babel, Satan began to unite the world under a single system he controlled. He even attempted to get all of Christianity under one system (via the Roman Catholic Church) and used every attempt to include grafting in paganism, massacring non-Catholic converts (Lollards, Albigensians, Waldensians, etc.), the Crusades, and the Inquisitions. But God separated man at Babel and has kept the world divided on purpose to prevent this from being possible until the Rapture.

Whatever our current problems are (economic, political, religious) and however insurmountable they seem at present, will quickly be set aside to deal with the almost instantaneous global realignment of power the world has ever seen immediately after the Rapture. Not only that, but the world will be given over to some form of delusion (2 Thess. 2:11-12), and they will be unified in this aberration. This lie (whatever it may be) will allow the world to set aside their differences just as it did briefly at the end of World Wars I and II.

If you had tried to explain to politicians, scholars, and theologians of the 19th century how the Jewish people would become a sovereign nation again in their ancient homeland, you probably would have been laughed out of the room. How impossible it seemed to the world then. Little did they know that it would take two world wars to reshape the geopolitical map, along with a post-holocaust world to allow for a reborn Jewish nation called Israel.

In regards to Israel, the Rapture finally removes that decade’s old benefactor from Israel’s short list of allies. The Rapture will force Israel to compromise in a way she has been able to hold off due to her unique relationship with the United States. Because the Rapture of the Church removes Christians from the earth in a fraction of a second, the world will be reeling from the sudden shift in global dynamics. No longer will the US be the global super power it once was. Her economy will nose-dive overnight. Vacuums in leadership and expertise will be felt at every level of government and in the private sector. Even if 10% of the population were taken from the United States, that’s still over 30 million citizens instantly removed from the political and economic infrastructure that has kept this nation afloat.

Out of the chaos, a political alignment of nations will arise, and out of this group, one man will rise to the top. The Bible has many names for him: The lawless one, the Antichrist, the son of perdition, and the rider on the white horse. He will use the economic system to force everyone’s allegiance. For those nations who still aren’t willing to join in the rider on the white horse’s peace agenda and crisis action plan, will suffer under the red horse’s banner of war. In other words, join peacefully, or you will be forced to on pain of death. I believe these two horses and their riders will act swiftly in the weeks and months after the Rapture. And they (white and red) will bring further crisis to the world (enter the riders on the black and pale horses) which serve to solidify Satan’s grip on a planet wracked with crisis. All told, a quarter of the world’s population (we are currently at 7.5 billion) will be killed by either the sword, famine, or pestilence.

When the time is right, and the trumpet sounds, the Church is removed and the perfect crisis will present itself to a world ripe for judgment. In that moment of crisis, the sea of nations will rush together and be swept up in the tides of biblical prophecy.

Even so, Maranatha!