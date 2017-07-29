Tillerson: China, Russia responsible for North Korea’s nuclear threat

DEBKAfile July 29, 2017, 11:42 AM (IDT)

“As the principal economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program, China and Russia bear unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Saturday..The launch was a “blatant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that reflect the will of the international community,” he added.

Friday Pyongyang launched a second ICBM capable of striking inside the American mainland.

