Tillerson on N Korea: US to Continue Diplomatic Efforts Until First Bomb Falls

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commented on Washington’s stance on the North Korean issue and the Iranian nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision not to certify Tehran’s compliance with the agreement.

The US will continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the North Korean crisis, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an interview with CNN.

“He [Trump] wants this solved diplomatically he is not seeking to go to war… The diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson said that Trump doesn’t consider diplomacy a waste of time with regard to North Korea.

Iran Nuclear Deal

Commenting on Trump’s decision not to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, Tillerson said that Washington would work on Iran nuclear deal with other parties.

“Under the nuclear agreement, the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], that is a multilateral party agreement, there have been a number of technical violations… Our response has been to work with other parties and demand we be much more demanding of the enforcement of the agreement, much more demanding inspections, much more demanding disclosures,” Tillerson told CNN.

