Trump administration keeps Iran nuclear deal in place

DEBKAfile July 18, 2017, 11:24 AM (IDT)

The Trump administration has again certified that Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal forged by the Obama administration, while “in default of the spirit” New sanctions were promised. The White House was urged by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, to withstand strong pressure to abrogate the nuclear deal.

The new sanctions would address Iran’s continued work on developing ballistic missiles, support for terrorism and militancy, complicity with the government of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, hostility to Israel, and cyberattacks on the US, Israel, and US allies in the Gulf.

Debka