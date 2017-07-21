Trump has decided to stop helping the Syrian rebels, Putin and Iran are winning, and how does this affect Israel.  

The Washington Post, based on its report on US administration sources, claims that US President Donald Trump decided after a meeting with the head of the CIA and national security adviser that the United States would stop arming and training the Syrian rebels (based in Jordan) The Syrian army and the Iranian militias.

US officials as well as senior analysts say the decision is a big US concession. A government official in Washington said the move was “a significant decision,” adding that “Putin actually won a victory in Syria.” Some analysts say the US is “falling into a Russian trap” following this decision. A former senior official in the Obama administration says it is a tough strategic mistake. “We must not abandon the Syrian rebels,” he said. “This is a force we can not give up.” Now it remains to be seen what the Americans will do as a “confidence-building” step vis-a-vis the Russians, as the forces stationed at Al-Tannf on the Syrian-Iraqi border are meant to assist the Syrian rebels.

The cessation of aid can be of great significance, as the next thing could be the withdrawal of American forces from the border, which will undoubtedly create an opportunity for the Iranians to create the long-awaited bridge from Tehran to Beirut. Any American movement on the Syrian-Iraqi border has enormous significance for Israel’s northern border as well. Needless to say, the creation of the Shi’ite-Tehran bridge is a disaster for Israel.

The prime minister’s statement that Israel is dissatisfied with the arrangement in southern Syria can reinforce the assumption that Israel has information that the Americans are making big concessions to the Russians, and indirectly to the Iranians on the Syrian issue, and that ending the aid to the rebels is the first step in the process. An American withdrawal from the al-Tanf area will undoubtedly be a formative event in southern Syria. The insurgents, without armaments and American aid, will eventually fall in the face of Shiite forces flooding the area, which will undoubtedly bring challenges to the borders of Israel and Jordan within a short time. rotter