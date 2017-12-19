Trump, give Israel the White House but don’t touch Jerusalem’

PA official: ‘Israeli archeologists have found no proof there was a Temple on the Mount.’.

Mordechai Sones,

Palestinian Media Watch reports that the PA Information Ministry expressed indignation over American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and suggested that US President Trump and Vice President Pence “give Israel the White House”.

“The Ministry said that President Trump and his Vice [President] Pence can give Israel the White House in its entirety or give it Washington, the capital,” reported independent Palestinian news agency Watan.

The official Fatah Facebook page posted a photo of Bethlehem Arabs burning a poster of Pence with the text in English: “Bethlehem Welcomes the Messengers of Peace, Not the Messengers of War, Pence go home”.

The Information Ministry also repeated the PA claim that the Western Wall – called “the Al-Buraq Wall” by Islam, named for the winged steed which, according to a hadith, flew Mohammed from Mecca to Jerusalem – is “Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic” and that Jews have no historical ties or rights to it. “The ministry emphasized that the Al-Buraq Wall was, still is, and will remain Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic as UNESCO (the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) determined when it rejected any historical connection between the Jews and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque (the PA has begun calling the entire Temple Mount area Al-Aqsa to further blur Jewish connections with the site, ed.) and this wall,” reported Watan.

Similarly a PA official repeated the canard that no Jewish archaeological evidence haa ever been found proving the existence of a Jewish Temple at the site. “The Jews have nothing. They cry over the claimed destruction of the Temple, but Israeli archaeologists themselves have searched under the Al-Aqsa Mosque and have not found even one Jewish archaeological remnant,” said Watan.

The PA repeatedly denies any Jewish ties to the Land of Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular. Palestinian Media Watch has documented numerous examples of this falsification of history by the PA. Israel National News