Trump, Macron vow to stand united against terror

DEBKAfile July 13, 2017, 8:50 PM (IDT)

At a joint press confrence in Paris on Thursday, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that although they disagree on certain issues, such as the global climate change agreement, they share a vision of fighting terror in all its forms and are committed to boosting cooperation on the global stage.

Trump, noting that he is visiting Paris on the 100th anniversary of the US entry into World War I on France’s side, said the fates and fortunes of the two countries have been unequivocaly tied together, and that they must now stand united against terrorism. He said the world now faces new threats from North Korea, Iran and Syria, as well as from terror organizations that wage war on innocents. He noted France’s counterterrorism efforts in Mali and elsewhere, and stated that countries must be strong from within to face threats from outside. He described the friendship between the two countries as “unbreakable”.

Macron said he and Trump had agreed to continue joint work to build a postwar road map for Iraq and Syria and to pursue robust diplomatic initiatives for Libya and the Sahel region. He said the US and France require a shared vision as they share enemies that seek to destabilize them. He added that he will continue to follow the Paris climate accord although he respects Trump’s position on the matter.

In response to a question, Trump called his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer regarding Hillary Clinton during the election campaign “opposition research or research into an opponent”. He asserted that the press has “made a big deal about something that many people do”, and that nothing came of the short meeting.

As for ties with Russia, Macron said that in the Mideast it is a necessity to to work with Russia and have contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said France now has the same line as the US that any chemical attack by the Syrian government will trigger an immediate response.

