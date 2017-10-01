Trump: Negotiating with North Korea ‘waste of time’

In a Sunday tweet, the US President rejected the possibility of reaching a diplomatic solution with North Korea, saying negotiating with Pyongyang is ‘a waste of time.’

Trump’s tweet came in response to comments made by his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, in which he acknowledged for the first time that Washington and Pyongyang had been in direct contact.

“We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation or a blackout,” Tillerson said during a press conference in Beijing. “We have a couple of direct channels to Pyongyang. We can talk to them. We do talk to them. Directly, through our own channels.”

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump wrote. “Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

