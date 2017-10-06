Trump Says Military Gathering Might Be ‘Calm Before the Storm’

He made the comments among senior military leaders and their spouses in the White House State Dining Room ahead of a dinner expected to include the discussion of a range of national security issues.

“You guys know what this represents?” Trump asked assembled members of the media. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

Asked repeatedly by reporters to clarify his comments, Trump said, “You’ll find out.”

During a meeting with military leaders earlier in the afternoon, Trump said his administration was focused on “challenges that we really should have taken care of a long time ago, like North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, ISIS, and the revisionist powers that threaten our interests all around the world.”

During those remarks, the president also appeared to issue a vague threat toward the regime in North Korea, which has antagonized the U.S. president with a series of nuclear and ballistic-missile tests.

“We cannot allow this dictatorship to threaten our nation or our allies with unimaginable loss of life,” Trump said. “We will do what we must do to prevent that from happening. And it will be done, if necessary — believe me.”

Fire and Fury

Trump’s latest remarks echoed comments he made in August, when he warned that North Korea will face a devastating military strike if it continues threatening the U.S.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump told reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey at the time. “They will be met with fire, fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

The president rebuked his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on Sunday, saying he “is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” the label he’s given to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A day earlier in Beijing, Tillerson told reporters that the U.S. was talking to North Korea “directly, through our own channels.”

Trump also is expected to soon announce his decision on whether to “decertify” the Iran nuclear accord in the coming days, which would prompt a congressional review period on the accord.

bloomberg