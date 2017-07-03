Trump Tweets ‘Interesting Things Are Happening’ on Mideast Peace After Talk With Saudi King

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that “Interesting things are happening” in regards to the peace process in the Middle East, following a conversation he had with Saudi Arabia’s king.

“Spoke yesterday with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East. Interesting things are happening!,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

After Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointed him crown prince at the end of June, Trump called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and congratulated him on his new position.

According to a statement by the White House at the time, the two leaders discussed a number of regional issues, including “efforts to achieve a lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians” – an issue that was also discussed when bin Salman met with Trump in Washington earlier this year.

Jordanian King Abdullah visited Washington this week and discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace process with senior officials in the Trump administration.