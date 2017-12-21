Trump to UN: We’re not going to be taken advantage of any longer.

UN General Assembly to vote on resolution on Jerusalem Thursday; Trump threatens to pull aid to those countries “that vote against us”; US and Israel lobbying at UN, Dec. 21, 2017.

12/21/2017

President Trump threatened to cut American foreign aid to countries that “vote against us” at the UN General Assembly special emergency session on Jerusalem scheduled for Thursday.

President Trump addressed the emergency session, which will vote on a draft resolution at the UN Security Council, similar to the one the United States vetoed Monday. He warned that the United States would not be “taken advantage of any longer,” stating, “They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t car. People are tired of the United States- people that live here, our great citizens that love this country- they’re tired of this country being taken advantage of, and we’re not going to be taken advantage of any longer.”

Turkey and Yemen requested the emergency session on behalf of the Palestinians and Arab states following the United States veto of the draft resolution at the UN Security Council on Monday. 14 of the 15 member states voted in favor of the resolution, the US vetoing the resolution.

The United States, Canada, the Czech Republic and Hungary are expected to reject the resolution Thursday, the United States and Israel actively lobbying at the United Nations.

Following the scheduling of the emergency session after the failure to pass the resolution at the Security Council, United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, reportedly wrote a letter Tuesday warning that the United States will be closing monitoring the vote, stating “The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us. We will take note of each and every vote on this issue.”

She clarified that the United States is not asking other countries to “move their embassies to Jerusalem, though we think it would be appropriate. We are simply asking you acknowledge the historical friendship, partnership, and support we have extended and respect our decision about our embassy.”

Behold Israel