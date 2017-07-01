Trump: We’ve ‘run out of patience’ with North Korea

As he hosts South Korea’s new leader, Trump says the U.S. has “run out of patience” with North Korea over its nuclear drive.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the U.S. had “run out of patience” with North Korea over its nuclear drive.

His comments, quoted by AFP, came as Trump welcomed South Korea’s new leader Moon Jae-In to talks at the White House.

“Together, we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea. The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime require a determined response,” said Trump.

“The North Korean dictatorship has no regard for the safety and security of its people, for its neighbors and has no respect for human life,” he added.

North Korea has violated international sanctions and UN revolutions, and has continuously carried out nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests.

The isolated country has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006, including two last year.

Last week, U.S. officials said North Korea conducted another rocket engine test which could potentially be used on a future intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have also risen since the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea on a tourist trip around 18 months ago, and died several days after he was returned home in a coma earlier this month.

Following Warmbier’s death, Trump called the regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un a “brutal regime” and said that the young man’s treatment was “a tragic example of North Korea’s disregard for human life.”

North Korea responded by accusing the Trump administration of being worse than the Nazis.

Moon has used his first foreign trip to lobby the Trump administration and congressional leaders to back his policy of engagement with the North, but the Trump administration has been hardening its stance on any engagement with Pyongyang.

