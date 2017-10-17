TRUST HIS UNSEARCHABLE WAYS

My friends, do you know the Lord like that? Do you believe what is written in that verse? Do you trust Him with all your heart and understand His great power and wisdom? Are you able to say that He is all that you shall ever need? There are those who pretend to know God, to have His Spirit living and abiding within them, but there is no true, strong pursuit of Him in their lives. God is only God to them when He is convenient to have around or when there is need, but certainly not in a daily personal way as with a true friend. But to others, the Lord is their very all in all. He is their riches, their wisdom and knowledge. They know Him intimately and trust Him with of all their hearts. They delight in His judgments for they are true and good. They may not always understand them, but they know their God and that His ways are past finding out. They trust Him because of their faith in Him. These truths are eternal for He alone is Almighty God! I pray that you will seek Him this day that you might know and trust Him in that way. – Pastor Jack