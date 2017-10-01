Turkey no longer needs to become EU member, Erdoğan says

10/01/2017

European Union needs to grant full membership to Turkey if it really wants to make a leap forward, by launching an economic and cultural expansion initiative, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday, as he criticized the bloc for delaying the country’s accession.

Speaking at the parliament’s opening ceremony for the third legislative session, Erdoğan criticized EU for failing to cooperate with Turkey on a number of issues, including the fight against terrorism.

“In reality we actually no longer need EU membership, but if the EU wants to make a leap forward there is only one way and that is by granting Turkey membership, to launch a genuine economic and cultural expansion” the president said, adding that Turkey will be happy to contribute to the bloc’s future.

Erdoğan continued by saying that it will not matter for Turkey if the EU does not grant membership, and that the country will continue to proceed as usual.

The president also warned the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) regarding the banned independence referendum, saying that it will pay the price if it does not correct its mistake.

However, he noted that Turkey will stand by the KRG’s side if they decide to correct the referendum mistake.

“We will not turn a blind eye to a source of trouble for Turkish and Iraqi people, as well as countries in the region to be established right across our borders” Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey hopes the issue is resolved through dialogue.

daily Sabah