Turkey-Russia S-400 Missile System Deal Has Been Finalized

Russian presidential assistant for military and technical cooperation, Vladimir Kozhin, announced on June 29 that the S-400 long-range air defense system deal with Turkey has been finalized.

“The contract has been finalized, but the issue of a loan remains as funds have to be agreed,” Kozhin said.

He stressed that Russia sees no obstacles to the delivery of the missile defense system to Turkey, even as a NATO member.

Turkey wants to buy the expensive advanced system through a loan from the Russian government, but Russia has not agreed to grant Turkey such loan so far.

Kozhin said that the technical aspect of the agreement has been completed, but that there are many other aspects have not been agreed upon yet, including the financial side, and the political side.

The S-400 is a high altitude long-range air defense system that uses 40N6 missiles with an active radar guidance and a range of up to 400 km. The system includes 91N6E radar with detection range up to 570 km. It can detect the Fifth generation warplanes from a distance up to 150 km, according to Russian sources.

However, it’s not clear if Turkey will get the latest S-400 40N6 missile, or if it will get a reduced version according to some expectations.

Southfront