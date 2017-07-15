Turkey sends more artillery towards Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – More photos have emerged showing Turkish self-propelled artillery units being transported towards the Syrian border. The latest images serve as further evidence that Turkey is building up its military forces inside and on the border of northern Syria – something which previous photos reveal has now been going on for weeks.

In the photos it can be seen that the Turkish Army is transporting, on trucks, 155 mm T-155 self-propelled howitzers and ammunition boxes. In the case of the convoy shown below, its destination is said to have been the town of Kilis, near the northern Syrian border.

As mentioned earlier, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Turkey has been building up its military forces near the northern Syrian border, as well as inside Syria, for weeks now.