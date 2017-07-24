Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns Israel’s ‘excessive’ force at Jerusalem holy site

07/24/2017

The criticism comes after six people are killed in the worst spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years.

Turkey has condemned the “excessive” use of force by its regional ally Israel following deadly violence around a contentious Jerusalem holy site.

The country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the criticism after clashes at a shrine in the walled Old City, known as the Temple Mount by Jews and Haram al Sharif by Muslims.

Image: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the ‘excessive’ force used by Israeli forces

Bloody protests were sparked by the installation of metal detectors at entrances to the sacred compound, which includes the al Aqsa Mosque, following the killing of two Israeli police officers last week.

Three Palestinians died in confrontations with Israeli security forces after Friday prayers that were held outside in opposition to the security measures.

Hours later, three Israelis were stabbed to death in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Security forces have raided the home of the 20-year-old Palestinian attacker, who had been shot and taken to hospital.

Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said the attacker’s home would be demolished.

More troops have also been sent into the West Bank and placed on high alert.

Image: Palestinian worshippers prayed outside the sacred compound in protest

The killings represented the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence for years.

Responding to the clashes at the holy site, Mr Erdogan said: “I condemn Israel’s insistence on its position despite all warnings… and the excessive use of force by Israeli forces against our brothers gathered for Friday prayers.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered the suspension of all official contact with Israel until the removal of metal detectors at the site.

news.sky