Turkish citizens protest on Temple Mount

Palestinian flags wave alongside pictures of Erdogan, as hundreds of Turks protest on Temple Mount Friday. 3 arrested for attacking police.

Some 45.000 Muslims prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount premises this past Friday – including 2,300 Turkish citizens, according to the Hamas paper Falastin.

A PA official told the paper that every Friday, many Turkish citizens have been coming to pray at the mosque and to wave Turkish flags in the square nearby. He said that the Turkish visitors are imitating the activity of Ottoman soldiers who would visit the mosque during the Ottoman occupation of Israel.

Following the prayers on Friday, a mass protest took place in the mosque square which saw the participation of Turkish citizens. Protesters waved Palestinian flags and pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Likewise, calls of “Al Quds [Jerusalem] is Arab” and “We will sacrifice our bodies and souls for the Al Aqsa Mosque” could be heard.

Police arrested three Turkish citizens involved in the protests for attacking a police officer and resisting arrest.

But Jerusalem magistrates’ court ordered their release in a hearing late Saturday, denying a police request to extend their detention by four days, AFP reporters said.

Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu said two of the three hold dual Turkish and Belgian citizenship.

Turkish President Erdogan has been at the forefront of international condemnation of US President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Earlier in December, Erdogan said, “We will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children.”

UN delegates from Turkey and Yemen drafted the resolution against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem which passed in the UN General Assembly on Thursday. The resolution stated that “any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

The resolution also called on the US not to establish its embassy or any other “diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem.”