Turkish, Iranian chiefs of staff hold talks in Tehran

10/02/2017

Talks between the two top commanders are expected to tackle a host of issues, including border security and counter-terrorism along with regional issues.

Gen. Akar arrived in Tehran on Sunday upon an invitation from the Iranian chief of staff.

He is expected to meet with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani, Defense Minister Amir Hatami and head of Iran’s National Security Council Ali Shamkhani during the visit.

en.alalam