Turkish President Erdoğan says KRG will ‘pay the price’

Agencies – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) will be held to account for holding a referendum on whether to secede from Iraq at a consultation meeting on Saturday in Turkey’s eastern province Erzurum.

“We have never regretted what we have done in the past. We have provided all kinds of support for an extended period of time,” said Erdoğan.

“But now that the circumstances have changed, the northern Iraqi local government has taken a step in spite of my country, and will pay the price,” he continued.

