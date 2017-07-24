Two rockets in one day: Second rocket fired from Gaza

A rocket exploded in an open space near the Israel-Gaza border early Monday morning. No damage or injuries were reported. Rocket sirens did not go off. In response, an IDF tank targeted a Hamas post in southern Gaza.

Rocket sirens were not activated. IDF forces searched the area following the explosion. According to the IDF Spokesperson, IDF tanks targeted a Hamas post in response.

This is the second time a rocket was fired from Gaza within the last 24 hours. The first rocket was fired early Sunday morning and landed in an open area in southern Israel. Initially, the IDF reported that the rocket blew up mid-air en route to Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eiznkot addressed the growing tensions of the past week, which included the murder of the Salomon family members in Halamish. The Salomon family murder was carried out by a Hamas supporter late Friday night. “It is a complex period,” said Eiznkot, adding that Gaza as well as the West Bank are currently volatile.

The rocket was likely fired by Hamas, whose post was targeted after the launch. In light of the recent escalations, the Israeli Security Cabinet gathered Sunday night to discuss the situation and possible steps to take in response.

