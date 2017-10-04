Two-state peace deal with Israel impossible: Dahlan

10/04/2017

GAZA: Mohammad Dahlan, who played a key backroom role in a major new effort for Palestinian unity, has said a two-state peace agreement with Israel was impossible and healing wounds from a civil war that split Palestine was now a priority.

Dahlan, a member of the rival mainstream Fatah party, spoke to Reuters after a unity cabinet held its first meeting in the enclave in three years.

“The internal Palestinian situation is more sacred, is more important and is more useful now than the so-called negotiation,” the veteran politician said of talks with Israel that collapsed in 2014.

A former peace negotiator with Israel who speaks Hebrew and who was born in a refugee camp, Dahlan, 56, noted Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and Arab East Jerusalem, areas captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians seek along with Gaza for a future state.

“There is a complete Judaisation of the West Bank, not only of Jerusalem. It has become impossible for the two-state solution to be implemented, therefore, there is no political horizon,” he said in the rare interview.

“It was an honour for us that we succeeded to have those understandings between Hamas and Egypt,” Dahlan said by telephone.

The former Gaza security chief said he had kept silent during mediation efforts but decided to speak out now that they have borne fruit.

“Without reconciling with Hamas and without Hamas understanding the needs of the Egyptian national security there can be no serious (Palestinian) reconciliation, and no one but Egypt is capable of playing an effective role,” Dahlan said.

“The chances of the so-called deal of the century is zero because (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu does not want peace and he imposed a reality of 700,000 settlers in the West Bank and in Jerusalem that made it impossible for the two-state solution to be implemented,” Dahlan said.

Turning to Palestinian politics, Dahlan, who recently formed the “Fatah Reformist and Democratic Party” accused Abbas of committing “crimes and mistakes” but said he was ready to reconcile with the 82-year-old leader to reunite the Fatah movement.

“The ball is in his court and we are ready whenever he is,” said Dahlan, in exile since 2011 after quarrelling with Abbas.

Dahlan said he was not “obsessed” by opinion polls and a decision on whether he would run for a president would await until an election date is set.

gulftoday