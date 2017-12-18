U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Reschedules Israel Visit Two Days Ahead of Planned Arrival

A senior White House official who spoke with Haaretz cited a vote over the Republican tax plan

Amir Tibon Dec 19, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Israel and Egypt has been delayed to the week of January 14, a senior White House official told Haaretz on Monday, citing an expected vote over the Republican tax plan. Pence was expected to land in Israel on Wednesday.

The official explained that the vice president is required in the Senate for the vote on Tuesday, and that traveling to the Mideast on Wednesday would have left too little time. The administration decided to delay it the visit until after the Christmas and New Year’s vacation period, they said.

