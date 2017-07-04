UAE FM Urges Qatar to Stop Funding Terrorism

Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated on Tuesday accusations against Qatar that it is financing terrorism and harboring terrorists.

He demanded Doha to therefore stop “supporting” and “inciting” terror.

He made his remarks during a joint press conference in the UAE with visiting German FM Sigmar Gabriel.

The crisis with Qatar is not limited to confronting terrorism, continued Sheikh Abdullah, “but hate speech should also be addressed, as well as the funding and harboring of terrorists.”

He added that it was too soon to speak of future measures against Doha given its response on Monday to the list of demands issued by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt.

On June 3, the four countries had severed their ties with Doha over its support of terrorism. They made their list of demands as a condition to Qatar to end its backing of terror. The deadline for replying to the list ended on Sunday, but it was given 48 hours, at Kuwait’s behest, to once again take a stance.

“Any future future steps taken by these four countries will adhere to international law,” stressed Sheikh Abdullah.

“These measures will be taken after consulting with our allies,” he added.

For his part, Gabriel voiced his support of Abu Dhabi’s stance, underlining the need to end the harboring and support of terrorists.

“The entire Gulf region has an opportunity to bolster its war on terror financing,” he noted.

English.Aawsat