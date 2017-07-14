UAE says: There is no political solution to end Gulf crisis with Qatar

July 14 2017

The Gulf crisis with Qatar cannot be ended quickly, Al Arabiya quoted Anwar Gargash, UAE foreign minister, as posting on his official Twitter account Friday.

“We are headed for a long estrangement. We are very far from a political solution involving a change in Qatar’s course, and in light of that nothing will change and we have to look for a different format of relations,” Anwar al-Gargash said.

The statement suggested no breakthrough in the situation after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left the Gulf on Thursday following a three-day tour of Gulf Arab countries aimed at easing the worst dispute among US-allied Arab states in years.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain imposed sanctions on Qatar last month, accusing the tiny Gulf monarchy of financing extremist groups and allying with their rival Iran.

thebaghdadpost