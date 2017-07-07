UNESCO declares Cave of the Patriarchs as Palestinian World Heritage Site

Arab resolution to recognize Hebron’s Old City, and in it the Cave of the Patriarchs, as a Palestinian World Heritage Site passes with 12 voting for, 3 against, and 6 abstained.

The Heritage Committee of the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted on Friday a Palestinian request to declare Hebron’s Old City—and with it the Cave of the Patriarchs—as a Palestinian World Heritage Site.

Of the 21 member states, 12 voted in favor of the resolution, three voted against it, and six abstained.

Ahead of the vote, Israel worked to recruit a bloc of nations that would vote against the resolution and prevent the Palestinians from reaching the two-thirds majority required to pass the resolution.

The Cave of the Patriarchs (Photo: Gil Yohanan)

During discussions on the resolution on Friday, Arab states objected to holding a secret ballot vote on the resolution. Israeli diplomats believe the key to thwarting the measure is holding a secret ballot vote. The default for the vote is a public vote, but the rules of procedure allow for a secret ballot vote whenever two or more state members request it.

The Heritage Committee has 21 member countries, and its composition is very problematic for Israel: Finland, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Philippines, Korea, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Angola and Tanzania—none of which is among the ten countries that voted in favor of Israel at the UNESCO Executive Committee concerning Israeli conduct in Jerusalem and Gaza.

The battle for Hebron is therefore expected to be a close one, with the decision expected to be determined by one vote. Expected voting patterns show a secret ballot could have a critical impact on the vote. At least one country that does not have diplomatic ties with Israel has signaled it would vote against the Palestinians in a secret ballot vote.

Israel was successful in ensuring a secret ballot vote when Poland, Croatia and Jamaica asked for one, but rather than have the vote behind a curtain, representatives of member states voted at their seat, where both the media and other member states could see the ballot.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) determined in its report that the Palestinian claim does not meet any of the three criteria needed for recognition of the Cave of the Patriarchs and Hebron’s Old City as a Palestinian World Heritage Site. Furthermore, ICOMOS determined, the Palestinian request ignores most of the Jewish and Christian history of the site.

But in the recommendations section of the Palestinian resolution draft, the report has been misrepresented and distorted, removing findings unfavorable to the Palestinians and leaving only the claim that Israel refused to allow the ICOMOS delegation access to the site.

Upon discovering this, Shama-Hacohen worked to right this wrong. UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova eventually had to intervene and order the document altered accordingly.

“We’ve been fighting under conditions that are biased to our detriment, which is why we responded harshly and undiplomatically to the attempt to make it even harder for us by distorting the facts,” said Shama-Hacohen. “Someone in this organization has lost all shame and tried to turn a report critical against the Palestinians to a recommendation that slams Israel and justifies all of the failures of the Palestinian request. I’m glad there was someone in UNESCO who got it together and corrected the distortion on the most part, even if not all of it.”

Ynet