“Unless the Holy Spirit illumines our understanding, the wonders and beauties of the Word will remain hidden from us. The Bible is addressed not so much to the intellect as it is to the heart. Prayer is an essential prerequisite. Before we open the Bible we need, every time, to get down on our knees and humbly beseech God, for Christ’s sake, to “open thou mine eyes that I may behold wondrous things out of thy law” (Psalm 119:18).

Mysteries of grace which are hidden from the wise and prudent are revealed to “babes,” i.e., the simple, humble, dependent ones. It is written, “The meek will he guide in judgment: and the meek will he teach His way” ( Psalm 25:9). Have no confidence in your own powers: remember that “a man can receive nothing, except it be given him from heaven” ( John 3:27).

Yet God is ever ready to give to those who ask in faith…..Ask God to make the passage speak unto your own soul, and to grant you the hearing ear.” ~ Arthur Pink, “Exposition of the Gospel of John”