In unusual behavior, ISIS terrorists surrender fight – Reports

10/12/2017

ISIS terrorists have voluntarily turned themselves in at the Kurdish authorities’ interrogation center in northern Iraq, in effect surrendering the fight, NYT and Reuters reported Wednesday.

They fled after their Iraqi stronghold of Hawija fell on October 5.

That is highly unusual behavior for ISIS.

Rod Nordland writes, this is “an extremist group that has made its reputation on its ferociousness, with terrorists who would always choose suicide over surrender…”

“According to Kurdish officials, they put up no fight at all, other than planting bombs and booby traps… Seen up close, the fighters’ pretense of bravado soon disappears.”

They have surrendered to avoid potential executions at the hands of the Iraqi Army’s allies, Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), which are known for killing ISIS prisoners and their families.

Many of those surrendering said their leaders ordered them to turn themselves in to the Kurds to avoid execution.

“They no longer seem to believe in the cause,” Hisham al-Hashimi, an expert on ISIS affairs, said.

thebaghdadpost