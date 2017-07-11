US-backed mercenaries in Syria demand UN stop Russia’s support for Assad, implement nationwide ceasefire

07/11/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:12 A.M.) – In the wake of yesterday’s shock offensive by pro-government forces against US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) mercenaries operating in the southwestern Syrian Badia, the latter party is now calling on the UN to establish a nationwide ceasefire and to stop Russia’s support for “Assad militias”.

Yesterday, pro-government forces launched a massive trans-provincial offensive in Syria’s southwestern desert region. The offensive was directed against the US-backed Badia chapter of the FSA (comprised of several subgroups).

This has prompted the unified command of the FSA in Syria’s southwestern Badia to issue a statement calling on the United Nations to force Russia to stop supporting so-called Assad government militias and to implement a nationwide ceasefire.

In the official lingo of the FSA, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is also considered an “Assad militia” alongside other pro-government forces consisting of various Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian-backed armed factions.

The FSA groups which operate in the southwestern Syrian desert have been trained, armed and contracted by the US Department of State (DoS) to prevent pro-government forces from restoring control over Syria’s borders with Jordan and Iraq.

On this matter, the US DoS maintains its official line that it is supporting FSA factions in the southwestern Syrian Badia because they are crucial in the fight against ISIS.

Almasdarnews