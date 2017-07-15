US Building Third Airport in Rojava, Northern Syria

07/15/2017

ERBIL — An informed source from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a military alliance backed by the US-led Coalition against Islamic State (IS), revealed that the US has begun to establish a third airport in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava).

“American experts and technicians have begun work on the establishment of a new military airport between the towns of Tel Tamra and Tel Baidar (40 km west of Hasaka) to be the third airport after Kobani and Rumailan airports,” the source told BasNews on condition of anonymity.

The source added “the Tal Tamar military airport, which will be used for military and logistical purposes, will include a military base similar to the airports of Kobani and Rumailan.”

The source also confirmed that the US-led coalition is intending, through construction of military bases, to create a unified territory in areas under its influence and run by the SDF, east of the Euphrates River.

The US has already two military bases in Kobani and Rumailan in Rojava (northern Syria), used for logistical purposes in support of the SDF against the IS organization.

SDF is an Arab-Kurdish military alliance, created and backed by the US-led coalition to retake Raqqa, the capital of the IS self-styled caliphate in Syria.

basnews