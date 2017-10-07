US to delegate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist organization

10/07/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:05 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

“A senior administration official said the US president, who is poised to decertify a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers next week, will not seek the reimposition of broad sanctions that would risk collapsing the 2015 accord,” the FT claimed.

“It’s an integrated Iran strategy focused on neutralising and rolling back Iran’s malign activities regionally and globally,” a source told FT.

This move by the U.S. President comes after the latter threatened to derail the Iranian nuclear once again.

The IRGC’s advisers in Syria have played an integral role in the battle against the Islamic State (ISIS); they are legally operating inside of the country with Damascus’ approval.

