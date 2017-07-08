US flies bombers, fighter jets near North Korean border in regional joint exercise

In light of the recent North Korean ICBM launch test, potentially capable of reaching Alaska, the US, along with South Korea and Japan, sent Kim Jong-un a strong message by conducting a joint exercise using Lancer bombers and fighter jets along the North Korean border.

Amit Boukai

Tensions between North Korea and the West continue to escalate as two US bombers flew overnight (Friday) near the border of North Korea as part of a joint exercise between the US, South Korea and Japan. The bi-lateral mission involved US Lancer bombers and fighter jets, joined by Japanese and South Korean fighter jets.

“This mission clearly demonstrates the US-ROK alliance remains prepared to use the full range of capabilities to defend and to preserve the security of the Korean Peninsula and region,” said Lieutenant Thomas Bergeson, the deputy commander of the US Forces Korea. Furthermore, during the night it was reported in the US that Washington plans to test its anti-missile defense system out of Kodiak, Alaska, following the increasing tension in the region.

Recent developments in the region follow North Korea’s latest ballistic-missile launch test. According to the Pentagon, the “two-stage” ICBM which was successfully launched had “never been seen before.” As previously reported by JOL, the missile is believed to pose not only a danger to Japanese ships but has the capability to reportedly reach Alaska. Footage of the missile launch from various points of view was released by North Korea.

Jerusalem Online