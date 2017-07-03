‘US ready to defend allies in Syria against Assad’s allies’

Senior officer aboard US aircraft carrier docked off of Haifa says focus on ISIS, but US will protect allies from any threat.

A senior officer aboard a US Navy supercarrier deployed in the eastern Mediterranean said Monday his forces were wary of “tensions” with allies of Syria’s regime but ready to defend US-backed forces.

The USS George H.W. Bush has been a leading part of the US bombing campaign in Iraq and Syria, primarily against the Islamic State group but on occasion targeting Syrian government forces and their allies fighting US-backed groups.

The 330-meter ship carries between 70 and 90 aircraft at a time, including a fleet of F-18 fighter jets which are used to strike IS targets in Mosul, Raqa, and elsewhere.

The vast majority of the 1,600 sorties in the past five months have targeted IS in Iraq and Syria, James McCall, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing 8, told journalists, but a small number have targeted allies of the Syrian government.

The Syrian regime is also fighting IS, as well as battling US allies in other parts of the war-ravaged country.

McCall said an aircraft from the ship was the one that had downed a Syrian warplane on June 18, after the US military had issued a series of warnings.

He admitted there had been “a lot of tension” with “pro-regime forces” in parts of Syria.

“We are looking out for coalition forces on the ground and ensuring their safety in that regard,” he told journalists aboard the aircraft carrier, which is moored off the Israeli city of Haifa for a few days.

“We have actually flown in support of some of those actions — to include air-to-surface engagements — so that is absolutely something we are paying a lot of attention to.”

The US carried out its first direct military action against Syria’s regime in April, firing 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Shayrat military airport in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

Last week, the White House said President Bashar al-Assad was potentially preparing a new chemical weapons attack.

Asked if the US military could strike Assad forces if chemical weapons were used again, Captain Will Pennington said he would not speculate on any future responses.

Pennington said between 20 and 25 missions took off a day at peak times.

He said the forces had played a crucial role in pushing back IS in Iraq, with the militants losing control of the vast majority of their former stronghold city of Mosul.

“The battle is coming to a conclusion in Mosul, although I think the last few things will be tough given the narrow streets and densely populated (neighborhoods).”

