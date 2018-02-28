US sources: North Korea sends missile experts Syria and materials for chemical warfare

02/28/2018

Citing an as-yet unreleased UN report, US media reported Wednesday that North Korean missile experts were again employed at Syrian weapons factories and fresh supplies from Pyongyang had arrived of substances and equipment for making chemical weapons. They include heat-resistant tiles, valves, pipes and thermometers. Syria pays North Korea for these services, which go back several years, through shell companies established for this purpose. Russia and Syria deny these reports and claim that Syrian rebels are waging chemical warfare, blaming them for the latest chlorine attack in Eastern Ghouta. When Syria was previously caught using chemical weapons against civilians in April 2017, President Donald Trump ordered a massive cruise missile attack on Syria’s Saryat air base.

Debka