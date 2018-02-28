US using Kurdish militia to prevent Iran-Lebanon ground axis: general

The United States will rely on a Kurdish-dominated militia to slice through Iran’s attempts to establish a direct ground link with Lebanon through Syria, the head of the United States military forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday.
CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel testified before the House Armed Services Committee on US efforts to counter both terrorism and Iranian influence in the Middle East, and was asked by Congresswoman Liz Cheney about what the US is doing militarily to counter swelling Iranian influence in Syria.
“Our strong relationship with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the east and in the northern parts of the country put us in a position where we can impede Iran’s objective of establishing lines of communication through these critical areas and trying to connect Tehran to Beirut, for example,” Votel responded.
The SDF is a predominantly Kurdish group which also contains Arab, Assyrian and other components. It enjoys broad Western support and gained strength after leading the battle to oust Islamic State (IS) from their capital Raqqaa in 2017.
However Turkey views the group as harboring terrorist elements, and last month launch a military campaign to oust the group from a town in northern Syria. Votel acknowledged that Washington’s support for the group “has created challenges” with Turkey.
Votel also said that building “strong relations” with Iraq’s military is also helping stave off the perceived threat from Iran, which seeks influence in the country in order to allow free movement for it’s forces into Syria.
Ayham al-Mohammad (AFP)
Israel has grown increasingly alarmed over the past year at what it says are Iran’s construction of military bases and the takeover of Syrian government airfields from which they can attack Israeli territory.
Israeli officials have asked allies to help prevent the establishment of a flourishing supply route between Iran and Lebanon, which is home to the Tehran-backed Hezbollah militia.
Votel was also peppered with questions on reports that Iran is funneling support to friendly proxy forces near the Israeli border in Syria’s southwestern tip.
The CENTCOM chief was reluctant to discuss the specifics of what intelligence the US is privy to in that area but said he was worried by the enclave and the northern city of Idlib becoming a stewing pot of militant groups.
“These are becoming collection zones for a lot of unsavory organizations right here and eventually they’re going to have to be dealt with,” he told lawmakers.
“So I am concerned that left unaddressed they will become bigger problems.”
He also said that the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad has effectively given up on fighting IS.
“The Syrian regime has proved unable and unwilling to deal with this threat and they have taken the pressure off ISIS and made more problems for the coalition in dealing with this,” he charged.
Despite their shared foe, the US has occasionally come to blows with the Syrian government and Damascus routinely accuses Washington and Israel of secretly supporting the terror group.