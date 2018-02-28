US using Kurdish militia to prevent Iran-Lebanon ground axis: general

The United States will rely on a Kurdish-dominated militia to slice through Iran’s attempts to establish a direct ground link with Lebanon through Syria, the head of the United States military forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday.

CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel testified before the House Armed Services Committee on US efforts to counter both terrorism and Iranian influence in the Middle East, and was asked by Congresswoman Liz Cheney about what the US is doing militarily to counter swelling Iranian influence in Syria.

“Our strong relationship with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the east and in the northern parts of the country put us in a position where we can impede Iran’s objective of establishing lines of communication through these critical areas and trying to connect Tehran to Beirut, for example,” Votel responded.

The SDF is a predominantly Kurdish group which also contains Arab, Assyrian and other components. It enjoys broad Western support and gained strength after leading the battle to oust Islamic State (IS) from their capital Raqqaa in 2017.

However Turkey views the group as harboring terrorist elements, and last month launch a military campaign to oust the group from a town in northern Syria. Votel acknowledged that Washington’s support for the group “has created challenges” with Turkey.

Votel also said that building “strong relations” with Iraq’s military is also helping stave off the perceived threat from Iran, which seeks influence in the country in order to allow free movement for it’s forces into Syria.