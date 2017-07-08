VIDEO | Macron relativizes Islamist terrorism: “We can not fight terrorism without resolute action against global warming”

French President Emmanuel Macron linked Saturday terrorism and global warming, obscuring the deep roots of Islamist terrorism that bloodshed the world.

Macron au G20 : "On ne peut pas lutter contre le terrorisme sans action résolue contre le réchauffement climatique" pic.twitter.com/y9cuuV2936 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 8, 2017

“We can not pretend to fight terrorism effectively if we do not have a resolute action against global warming, or we must go and explain to the people who live in Chad, Niger and elsewhere that the climate is not A problem, “said the French leader at the closing of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

On Wednesday, the French president did not condemn or denounce Palestinian terrorism during his meeting at the Elysee with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas. Worse, the head of state praised the Palestinian leader. “I know your constant commitment to non-violence,” he said cynically.

Lemondejuif