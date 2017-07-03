Watch: PM, Ambassador Friedman visit US aircraft carrier

PM Netanyahu becomes the first head of state to visit supercarrier USS George H.W. Bush.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Firedman visited the USS George H.W Bush aircraft supercarrier Monday afternoon.

“It is through vessels like this that the United States is able to lead the free world,” Ambassador Friedman said. “It’s this type of vessel that enables the United States not just to project its military force, to but project its extraordinary vision throughout the world of peace and coexistence.”

The ambassador noted that the presence of Prime Minister Netanyahu on the supercarrier was historic. “This vessel has been all over the world, and this is the first time that this vessel has hosted a head of state…and I think that speaks volumes [about] the unbreakable ties between the United States and the State of Israel.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu also spoke of the powerful bonds between the two nations.

“We stand here on the deck of a mighty aircraft carrier of the United States of America, and a few miles across the sea is another mighty aircraft carrier of our common civilization. It’s called the State of Israel.

“This great aircraft carrier is a floating island of America. It’s a symbol to the world of freedom and victory.”

“Israel too is a symbol to the world of freedom and victory,” the Prime Minister added. “Israel and America share the same values and the same vision. Our strength derives from our democracies, our diversity, and our dedication to individual liberty.”