West and using Zionist knife to stab regional security order

Though completely absurd, the whole idea of such a war has been promoted by the Zionist dreamers based on Israel’s long-term strategy to expand its hegemony in the West Asia.

Since its inception after occupation of the Palestinian territories almost 50 years ago, the real role played by Israel has been acting as a regional proxy for the West; a knife in the hands of the West and a spanner in the works of regional peace and security.

In fact, the West Asia has witnessed the Western powers using the Zionist knife to stab countries in the region to achieve their hegemonic ends: the Sinai War in 1956, Six-Day War in 1967, War of Attrition from 1967 to 1970, Yom Kippur War in 1973, First Lebanon War from 1982 to 1985, First Intifada (Palestinian uprising) from 1987 to 1993, Second Intifada from 2000 to 2005 and Second Lebanon War in 2006.

At least eight wars in a period of about 50 years! associated by relentless atrocities against the Palestinian people all aimed at grabbing more and more territories, from the Golan Heights in Syria to West Bank and to all the swathes of Palestinian soil to build new Zionist settlements on.

‘Fear of war is everywhere in our region unfortunately because of the, you know, interference by foreign powers and wrong policies and miscalculations of some players inside the region, and of course the hegemonic policies of the Israeli regime,’ Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, told the BBC during a recent exclusive interview.

It goes without saying that countries in the region, in the face of unending aggressions by the Zionist regime of Israel have tried to form a united front vis-à-vis the West and its regional gendarme, Israel.

The Axis of Resistance formed by Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine is the outcome of such an approach.

‘Well the Axis of Resistance is always there, you know, when Hezbollah and the Syrian government actually combat it, Israeli forces when they attacked Lebanon in the past, we all remember Israeli attacks to the Lebanon territory, we all remember when they occupied Beirut, you know, as an Arabic, Arab captor. And we all remember 2006 when they invaded southern Lebanon,’ Araqchi said.

‘I think Lebanon, Syria and other countries in the region have every right to establish a kind of resistance against these aggressions by Israelis,’ he stressed.

Originally created to confront the West’s main proxy in the region, the Axis of Resistance has been successful in warding off Israel while, in recent years it has also acted as an influential regional force to stop and eradicate the Takfiri terrorism; the new brainchild of the West and Zionists.

The peace and security in Iraq and Syria, though still fragile, is the result of the efforts by the countries of the Axis of Resistance, including Iran.

And it was the campaign by the Axis of Resistance that promoted the idea of a establishing a strong region by relying on regional players, a process that made other actors, like Russia and Turkey, to join in and have a share in creating peace and security in the region.

Such regional approach has borne good results, including the Astana process where Iran, Russia and Turkey cooperated together to bring to an end more than seven years of civil war in Syria and demolish terrorists safe havens in the war-torn nation.

‘As you know, we started [the] Astana process together with Russia and Turkey, and the process was successful to the extent that it established some de-escalation zones,’ Araqchi told the BBC.

De-escalation of tension is very important for us and this is actually our policy and we, together with Russia and Turkey, have worked hard to achieve that, he said.

Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Post-ISIS Era conference held at Tehran University on Saturday that despite the eradication of terrorists’ main stronghold in the region, the threat of terrorism is still present.

‘As long as main promoters of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists still prevail, we should expect the terrorists to emerge somewhere else,’ Zarif said.

‘It is a wrong idea to think that Daesh is in its doomsday. The situation that gave rise to Daesh terrorists is still there, probably even more serious,’ he stressed.

That is the main reason behind Iran’s endeavor to help create a new order in the region based on the logical issues now at hand.

‘Obviously, the future regional order is the consequence of what Iran is doing in the region,’ Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Zarif said that in a post-Western era, we should accept that not everything the United States is going to achieve will materialize.

‘And we should accept that we [Iran] is a player not part of a play,’ he said.

Presently and based on the new regional security order, the top diplomat said, Iran as a main regional player is playing a breakthrough role and the country’s quest for promoting an inclusive security architecture, has been met with yet another fear-mongering campaign against the country and the concept of an inclusive regional security architecture Tehran is working toward to establish.

All the war rhetoric and threats leveled against Iran, with the West holding and pointing the Zionist knife, are aimed at sabotaging and possibly undermining the new regional security order heralded by Iran.

irna