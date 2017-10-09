Ephesians 5:8 – For ye were sometimes darkness, but now [are ye] light in the Lord: walk as children of light:

What is man?

Is he anything?

Wading into a sea of discontent,

There is but an ocean of emptiness.

Wandering in a wilderness of loneliness,

Ascending the mountain of sorrow.

Where will he go?

There is nothing.

There is no one.

The rain of suffering falls,

Pounding him into submission.

Where can he go?

What can he do

To escape this horrifying deluge

Of doubt and despair?

Is there anyone out there?

Seeking, searching, groping

In the darkness of the long night

For meaning, for reality, for anything.

What can he say?

“Vanity of vanities, all is vanity,”

Is his weary cry.

Shadows consume and death surrounds

This weary traveler.

He is told,

“Do what is right in your heart,”

But all he finds is evil there.

He wants more, he desires more.

Where shall he turn?

What shall he do?

He gazes across a plain of desolation

And feels his hopelessness rising.

In desperation, he turns his eye upward.

Looking to the heavens,

He makes his complaint.

“Why” is the only word that comes to his lips.

He screams and shouts, full of sound and fury.

As his words die into the night,

He suddenly realizes a light.

A light that seems so small

Almost unreal

Until it fills the heavens.

Slowly then quickly the light descends.

The traveler awaits the light

As it comes ever so close.

Finally, with the light before him,

The man repeats his question, “Why?”

Only then does he notice that the light is a Man.

He looks at the traveler with joy and sorrow.

Simply, almost gently, the One says, “I AM.”

The traveler realizes that night has turned to day.

He can see everything, everyone.

Before him is beauty,

The plain of pleasure spreads out in every direction.

The rain has turned

To soft, warm, cheerful, spring wind.

The mount of joy extends upward.

The wilderness sings to him.

The waters he sees are full of contentment and satisfying.

What is man?

He is loved.

He will journey across the plain of pleasure.

He will enjoy the light of day.

He will ascend the mountain of joy.

He will enter the wilderness with his guide.

He will explore the ocean of meaning

And sail the sea of satisfaction.

The One in the light

Will lead him.

The traveler no longer gropes

As one in darkness,

But he has the Light of Truth and Meaning.

Despair is now joy,

Fear is now hope,

Hate is now love.

What is man?

Ask the Man,

The One in the light.

He knows.

He will tell you,

Exactly what he told me.

“I AM.”

Jeremiah 29:13 – And ye shall seek me, and find [me], when ye shall search for me with all your heart.

Proverbs 8:17 – I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.

In Christ Alone

https://youtu.be/ENtL_li4GbE