We are to put on the “Whole Armor of God”,

And having done so – stand,

As the forces of evil seek to destroy

God’s work and perfect plan.

We gird ourselves with the “Truth”-

Christ Jesus – Lord of all;

And as our minds are stayed on Him,

We’re safe whatever befall.

We put on the “Breastplate of Righteousness”

As we face the daily fight,

Shunning all the works of iniquity,

Standing for what is right.

Our feet are shod with the “Gospel of Peace”

As we walk on the battle ground,

Leaving footprints for others to follow,

That true peace would be found.

We take with us the “Shield of Faith”,

Trusting God each day –

Defense against the fiery darts

Satan sends our way.

We take the “Helmet of Salvation”

For protection of the mind –

A guard against all accusations,

And a witness to the spiritually blind.

We take the “Sword of the Spirit”,

Just as Moses took the rod;

It is the most powerful tool upon the earth –

The Word of The Living God.

When we wear this spiritual armor,

We’re prepared for any battle that comes our way;

“No weapon formed against us shall prosper”-

God gives us victory every day.

“Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God,

that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day,

and having done all, to stand.”

(Ephes. 6:13)

“Thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory

through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

(1 Cor. 15:57)