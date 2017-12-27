You will operate behind enemy lines, 36 new IAF pilots are told

12/27/2017

At the graduation ceremony Wednesday for 36 new pilots, 35 men and one woman, at the Israeli Air Force Base in Hatzerim, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: “We won’t allow the Iranian army to establish itself in Syria for aggression against us or the manufacture of lethal precision weaponry.” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gady Eisenkot, said: “We count on you to keep Israel safe and if necessary victorious.” He was followed by the IAF commander, Maj. Gen. Amiram Nurkin, who addressed the new pilots by saying: “For some months, your comrades have been flying air strikes across the Middle East showing enterprise and creativity. Before long, you too will be operating behind enemy lines.” And Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman wound up the speeches at the ceremony by saying: “If a new offensive is launched against us from the north, your performance will undoubtedly be exceptional. In the coming years, too, the air force will be the IDF’s spearhead. We are now facing challenges that are unprecedented in our experience.”

Debka