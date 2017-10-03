Zarif: Russia and Iran have similar positions on regional issues

10/03/2017

Russia and Iran have similarities of position on important regional issues and Tehran is confident that Russia will continue to take every necessary action to ensure full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif said in an interview with Politico.

“They (Russia) have been very supportive of both the deal and the Iranian position within the deal. They have supported our position on U.S. lack of full compliance with the deal in the meetings of the Joint Commission. And they have insisted on the need for full implementation. So, we are confident that they will continue to take every necessary action to ensure that’s needed fully implemented and fully complied with,” the minister said.

Speaking about the relations with Russia, the minister stressed that Russia and Iran have similarities of position on important regional issues, such as the need to stand against extremism, terrorism, violence, and stand for national unity and territorial integrity of states in the region. “Of course, like any two countries, we may have differences of position, but I believe we are bound by important ties of neighborliness, as well as important national security issues,” Zarif added

theiranproject