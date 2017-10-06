ZION OIL & GAS: A JOURNEY OF FAITH

Watch the new video:

…and read Zion founder, John Brown’s, personal message below.

There Will Be No More Delays

(Ezk. 12:26-28)

During my thirty-six year “journey of faith” in searching for oil in Israel I am constantly asked the question, “How do I maintain my faith when the world continually tries to remind me of my failures?” The answer to the question requires an answer to a different question, “What is the baseline to which I am supposed to measure my success against?”.

If you ask Wall Street, then I am supposed to measure my success against quarter over quarter profits and exceeding expectations. By this standard I am a failure. If you ask successful oil and gas executives, I am supposed to measure my success against year over year production and reserve growth. By this standard, to date, I am a failure. If you ask my banker, he would tell you it is by a growing net worth and nest egg. By this standard, I can promise you, I am a failure.

I can go on and on, and frankly, it would be depressing. So again, I pose the question, “How do I maintain my faith when the world continually tries to remind me of my failures”? The answer is simple, I don’t let the world be the baseline to which my success is measured (1 John 2:15-17).

While I would be remiss if I didn’t confess that previous operational setbacks have been disappointing, the fact remains that this is a “ journey of faith” and more times than not, our faith is tested (1Peter 1:3-7, James 1:2-4).

If it were not for these “failures”, I would not have the resolve in my faith that I have today and would not have been able to persevere to be able to witness the miracle of Zion and where we stand today.

God has proven faithful in His deliverance of Zion in so many ways, highlighted by the fact that He continues to shower us with faithful shareholders, talented employees, favor with Israel and protection from the enemy during our operations.

If it were not for these previous “failures” the testimony of Zion would not be what it is and is yet to come (Hab. 2:3).

It has taken 36 years to be able to have the platform that Zion has today to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through the blessing of, what I believe, is the security and energy independence for Israel.

If success had been immediate, in my own humanity, I may have attested this success to my own ability and understanding (Proverbs 3:5-6).

I might have taken pride in my own success rather than submitting to God’s will which will result in, all glory to the Father and not to us.

I am reminded that, while I and Zion are a vessel that God has allowed to partake in the blessing of Israel and the world, this is His plan, His path and His timing. (Gen. 12:3)

I reflect back over the last 36 years and am blessed that God has given me the faith and strength to remain steadfast (Eph 2:8-9) because His timing is always perfect.

God has used Zion to be a witness to the world, to which I am so very grateful to be a part of. There has never been a time in history as today, and as I mention in my testimony, which is attached to this email, I remain as energized today as I have ever been.

God speaks to us all, and it is our job to simply listen and obey. This is why I am sharing this with you; I believe I was told to share (Ezekiel 12:26-28). So, please read these scriptures.

I am blessed by each of you. Thank you for your unwavering support and we continue to ask for your prayers of wisdom and safety.

Remain expectant, vigilant and always be prepared to give an answer for the hope you have (1 Peter 3:15)!

Shalom,



John Brown

(Isaiah 29:14)

P.S. “We all need each other to get where God wants us to go.”