Jeremiah 29:13

13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.

Proverbs 8:17

17 I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.

The more I seek you,

The more I find you

The more I find you, the more I love you I wanna sit at your feet

Drink from the cup in your hand.

Lay back against you and breath, feel your heart beat

This love is so deep, it’s more than I can stand.

I melt in your peace, it’s overwhelming “The more I seek YOU” lyrics video (Kari Jobe)