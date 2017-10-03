“The more I seek YOU”

by | Oct 3, 2017 | Biblical Teachings | 0 comments

“The more I seek YOU”

Jeremiah 29:13
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.

Proverbs 8:17 
17 I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.

The more I seek you, 
The more I find you 
The more I find you, the more I love you

I wanna sit at your feet
Drink from the cup in your hand.
Lay back against you and breath, feel your heart beat
This love is so deep, it’s more than I can stand.
I melt in your peace, it’s overwhelming

“The more I seek YOU” lyrics video (Kari Jobe)

Post Views: 1