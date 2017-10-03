Jeremiah 29:13
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
Proverbs 8:17
17 I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.
The more I seek you,
The more I find you
The more I find you, the more I love you
I wanna sit at your feet
Drink from the cup in your hand.
Lay back against you and breath, feel your heart beat
This love is so deep, it’s more than I can stand.
I melt in your peace, it’s overwhelming
“The more I seek YOU” lyrics video (Kari Jobe)