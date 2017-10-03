Christ in Me

2 Corinthians 13:5 (KJV) 5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?

Christ is in me. What a difference it would make if we could take time every morning to focus on the thought. Christ is in me.

Christ made it clear to His disciples. The Spirit would teach them; “When I am raised to life again, you will know that I am in my Father, and you are in me, and I am in you” (John 14:20). Through the power of God we who believe were crucified with Christ and raised again with Him. As a result Christ is in us! Through faith in God’s Word, the Christian accepts it.

Paul expresses this thought in the prayer of (Ephesians 3:16); “I pray that from His glorious, unlimited resources He will give you mighty inner strength through His Holy Spirit.” Notice that it is not the ordinary gift of grace, but a special revelation of the riches of His love that Christ may dwell in your heart by faith. Have you been able to grasp that?

Paul said: “I fall to my knees and pray to the Father” (Ephesians 3:14). That is the only way to obtain the blessing. Take time in prayer in His presence to realize: ‘Christ dwells in me.” Even in the midst of your daily schedule, look upon your heart as the dwelling place of the Son of God.