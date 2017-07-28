Christ Lives in Us

Reflections

I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ lives in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain. (Gal. 2:20-21)

Many professing Christians walk as if CHRIST IN US is nothing more than some power to keep God’s law. Many believe we are kept righteous by the works Jesus Christ does through us. But this is still righteousness through works. Unwittingly, they have put themselves right back under law as the basis for relationship with God. This is NOT faith.

Righteousness is a basis of relationship with God. But Paul says that this righteousness is not created, maintained, or based in law-keeping — for if it were, then Christ died in vain. In short, the only righteousness we have is Jesus Christ in us – HE IS the righteousness of God. (I Cor. 1:30) But He is not our righteousness because of any works – not even the supposed works that He does through us. He is our righteousness because He IS righteous – period – and we are joined to Him. In short, we are righteous in Him completely apart from, and without any connection to, works of any kind.

The life Jesus lives in us is a righteous life because HE IS righteous. Any works, therefore, do nothing to create or maintain Him AS our righteousness. Rather, they are the product of His righteousness living in and through us. Good works are one outcome of Christ in us, sealed forever in His Blood.