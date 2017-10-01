Jesus refused to close His ears or His eyes to the cries of a world in pain, loneliness, despair, disease, and imminent death.So, He came to us and became pain for us on a cross. Driven by love, His outstretched arms on the cross were the universal symbol of an invitation for a loving embrace. His cross says, “I’m here.I heard your cry and I saw your pain. My love will make you complete. Believe.” His empty tomb says, “Follow Me and live beyond the grave where pain cannot travel to and death cannot exist.

