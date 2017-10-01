Watching God Work

Psalm 66 Praise for God’s mighty deeds and for his answer to prayer.

For the Chief Musician. A Song, a Psalm. 66 Make a joyful noise unto God, all the earth:

2 Sing forth the glory of his name:

Make his praise glorious.

3 Say unto God, How terrible are thy works!

Through the greatness of thy power shall thine enemies [a]submit themselves unto thee.

4 All the earth shall worship thee,

And shall sing unto thee;

They shall sing to thy name. Selah

5 Come, and see the works of God;

He is terrible in his doing toward the children of men.

6 He turned the sea into dry land;

They went through the river on foot:

There did we rejoice in him.

7 He ruleth by his might for ever;

His eyes observe the nations:

Let not the rebellious exalt themselves. Selah

8 Oh bless our God, ye peoples,

And make the voice of his praise to be heard;

9 Who holdeth our soul in life,

And suffereth not our feet to be moved.

10 For thou, O God, hast proved us:

Thou hast tried us, as silver is tried.

11 Thou broughtest us into the net;

Thou layedst a sore burden upon our loins.

12 Thou didst cause men to ride over our heads;

We went through fire and through water;

But thou broughtest us out into a wealthy place.

13 I will come into thy house with burnt-offerings;

I will pay thee my vows,

14 Which my lips uttered,

And my mouth spake, when I was in distress.

15 I will offer unto thee burnt-offerings of fatlings,

With the incense of rams;

I will offer bullocks with goats. Selah

16 Come, and hear, all ye that fear God,

And I will declare what he hath done for my soul.

17 I cried unto him with my mouth,

And he was extolled with my tongue.

18 If I regard iniquity in my heart,

The Lord will not hear:

19 But verily God hath heard;

He hath attended to the voice of my prayer.

20 Blessed be God,

Who hath not turned away my prayer,

Nor his lovingkindness from me.

The Lord’s fingerprints can be detected all throughout history. At times His work is dramatically obvious—like parting the Red Sea—but other times, it’s unnoticeable to our senses. Our lack of perception, however, never impedes His activities. He keeps working whether we’re aware of it or not, and blessings await those who develop the spiritual discernment to see what He is doing.

Preconceived ideas about how the Lord works can be a significant hindrance to perception. When He answers our prayers, we rejoice and readily acknowledge His active intervention on our behalf. But what if He doesn’t give us what we request? Too often we then conclude He’s not doing anything. But in today’s passage, the psalmist recognizes that God works in a variety of ways—sometimes with a great deliverance (Ps. 66:5-6) and sometimes through painful situations (Ps. 66:10-12).

Another problem that can prevent us from seeing God’s hand in our life is inattention. The demands of a busy lifestyle claim our time and concentration, leaving little room for quiet moments in His presence. Without periods of meditation and prayer, our spiritual senses become dull. But those who read Scripture regularly will learn to recognize the Lord’s activity in their life, because He always acts in accordance with His Word.

Eyes focused on the Lord are open to a new perspective. Your faith will grow as you begin to discern His activity in your life. The joy and excitement of seeing His involvement in both big and small areas will motivate you to praise and thank Him, even in the hard times.

In Touch MInistries