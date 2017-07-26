Genesis Message 35 – The Call of Abraham

In this video Dr Woodhead discusses a major division in the book of Genesis and the whole Bible as well. This new section begins to expose God’s next major step in the development of His plan for all mankind, the call of Abram. This Toldot traces the line from Shem, Noah’s son to Abraham, which is ten generations. It concludes with Terah’s three sons Abram, Nahor, and Haran. It also mentions the nephew of the seed-son, Lot. In chapter ten, the genealogy of Shem explained how they came to be scattered around the earth. Here the line is focused on the Shemites. It does not give the statement as in chapter ten “and he died,” nor is the total life span given. We can see from the data that entropy was increasing as the life spans were decreasing. It is also quite probable that the speed of light was decreasing as well. The genealogy of Shem is a “vertical” genealogy designed to define genuine ancestry. This type was often used in the ancient world to establish the legitimacy of a king or a dynasty. This genealogy of Shem demonstrates the linking of Abraham with Shem. This is the ancestry of Israel. It is here that God has provided us with the information to see what He did in calling of Abraham and the Jewish people out of this world.

