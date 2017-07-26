A man is either dead or alive

“The new birth is the dividing line between heaven and hell. In God’s sight there are but two classes of people; those who are dead in sins, and those who are walking in newness of life. A man is either dead or alive. We are either saints (true believers) or sinners, spiritually alive or spiritually dead, children of God or children of the devil (1 John 3:10). In view of this solemn fact, how momentous is the question, ‘Have I been born again?’ If not, and you die in your present state, you will wish you had never been born at all.”

~ Arthur Pink, “The Doctrine of Salvation”